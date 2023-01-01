Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Saint Simons Island

Go
Saint Simons Island restaurants
Toast

Saint Simons Island restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

La Plancha

3600 Frederica Road Suite 16, Saint Simons Isl

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Shrimp Taco$6.00
Comes with cheese and lettuce. Served with a side of rice.
More about La Plancha
Item pic

 

Halyards

55 Cinema Lane, Saint Simons Isl

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$10.00
Sweet Chili Butter, Pineapple Pico De Gallo
More about Halyards

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Simons Island

Spaghetti

Avocado Toast

Stew

Nachos

Paninis

Ravioli

Chocolate Brownies

Buffalo Wings

Map

More near Saint Simons Island to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (317 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (256 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston