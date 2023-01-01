Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tacos in
Saint Simons Island
/
Saint Simons Island
/
Shrimp Tacos
Saint Simons Island restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
La Plancha
3600 Frederica Road Suite 16, Saint Simons Isl
No reviews yet
Kids Shrimp Taco
$6.00
Comes with cheese and lettuce. Served with a side of rice.
More about La Plancha
Halyards
55 Cinema Lane, Saint Simons Isl
No reviews yet
Shrimp Taco
$10.00
Sweet Chili Butter, Pineapple Pico De Gallo
More about Halyards
Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Simons Island
Spaghetti
Avocado Toast
Stew
Nachos
Paninis
Ravioli
Chocolate Brownies
Buffalo Wings
More near Saint Simons Island to explore
Savannah
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(158 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Pooler
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Jesup
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brunswick
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Jesup
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Savannah
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(158 restaurants)
Statesboro
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Lake City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(317 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(357 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(486 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(256 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston