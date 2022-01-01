Tacos in Saint Simons Island
Saint Simons Island restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Porch
549 Ocean Blvd, St. Simons Island
|1 TACO AL LA CARTE
|$4.00
|2 Tacos + Side
|$11.00
|TACO TUESDAY SPECIAL
|$9.43
Crab Trap
1209 Ocean Blvd, SSI
|Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Fresh fish with sweet chili coleslaw and cilantro-lime aioli in flour tortillas. Served with battered fries
The Half Shell
504 Beachview Dr, Saint Simons Isl
|Open-Face Tuna Tacos (3)
|$19.00
comes with
Crispy wantons
slaw
Cilantro Sour Cream