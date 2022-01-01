Go
Toast

Saints Pizza

Now offering TakeOut and Curbside Pick-up of our full menu!
If you are looking to purchase a gift card, you can do so in the restaurant or online at https://www.toasttab.com/saintspizzapub/giftcards

131 Breckenridge Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Ravioli$8.50
Cheese ravioli breaded and fried. Served with a side of marinara.
Wings$11.00
Juicy chicken wings rubbed with our house blend of seasoning then smoked to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce.
Side Fries$2.00
Canned Soda$1.00
Choose from Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale, and Ale 8
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Hand cut and double-dipped all-white meat chicken tenders with your choice of sauce.
Large Cheese Pizza$15.00
Want a lot of toppings? Go ahead - after your first THREE, they’re on us!
Choose 3 from the first list, then go down to Complimentary Toppings for the rest!
Small Cheese Pizza$8.00
Want a lot of toppings? Go ahead - after your first THREE, they’re on us!
Choose 3 from the first list, then go down to Complimentary Toppings for the rest!
Large Cheesebread$11.00
Homemade dough rolled thin, brushed with garlic butter and covered with cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
House Salad$7.00
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and cheddar cheese.
Your choice of dressing served on the side.
See full menu

Location

131 Breckenridge Lane

Louisville KY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lou Lou Food & Drink

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Equus Restaurant | Jack's Lounge

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Diamond Street Grub and Hops

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

El Taco Luchador

No reviews yet

Our love of tacos stems from our love of fresh ingredients, craft-fully prepared by our chefs. Every bite of our tacos, tortas, or appetizers is sure to please your taste buds. C'mon, who doesn't love tacos?

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston