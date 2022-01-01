Go
REBUILDING Saisaki

Come in and enjoy!

200 E. Main Street, Suite 120

Popular Items

Spicy California Roll$7.50
Clear Soup$3.00
Sushi Roll Combo 1$12.95
Crab Rangoon$6.50
Yum Yum Roll$13.98
Side Lomein$5.98
Crazy Tuna Roll$16.98
LUNCH ENTREE
California Roll$6.50
LUNCH TERIYAKI
Location

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
