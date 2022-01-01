Go
Saka Sushi & Asian Cuisine

83-34 Parsons Blvd

Popular Items

Tuna Avocado Roll$6.50
Vegetable Spring Roll ( haru maki)$4.95
Golden fried, Japanese spring roll
Lunch Bento Beef Teriyaki$13.95
Spicy Salmon Crunch$6.50
Gyoza$5.95
Chicken Pan fried dumpling
Three Maki Rolls$12.95
Lunch Bento Salmon Teriyaki$13.95
Edamame$4.95
Steamed fresh soy bean, Sea salt
Lunch Bento Shrimp Tempura$12.95
2 pcs shrimp & 4 pcs Veggie
Thai Tea$2.98
Location

83-34 Parsons Blvd

Jamaica NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
