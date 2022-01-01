Go
SakaMai

157 Ludlow Street

Popular Items

Uni Mazemen$35.00
sea urchin, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushroom, wagyu reduction
Karaage Fried Chicken$16.00
spicy ginger soy, Szechuan pepper, micro cilantro
Egg On Egg On Egg$28.00
sea urchin, kaluga caviar, scrambled egg
Dry Aged Duck Breast$29.00
garlic sage butter
Rice$3.00
Japanese Wagyu Katsu Sando$85.00
A5 Japanese wagyu beef cutlet
Crispy Octopus$22.00
togarashi lemon aioli, shiokombu, lemon oil
Endive Caesar Salad$14.00
bonito flakes, parmigiano reggiano, rice cracker
Hanger Steak$29.00
8 oz beef hanger steak, chimichurri, shiso
Location

New York NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
