Go
Toast

Sakana Sushi Lounge

Lunch
Mon. - Fri.\t12:00 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Sat.\t1 p.m.
Dinner
Mon. - Sat.\t3 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Sun.\t3 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Bar
Mon. - Fri.\tMidnight
Sat.\t1 p.m - Midnight
Sun.\t10 p.m.
Sunday Hours
3 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Enjoy the SUSHI !!

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

22914 Woodward Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (752 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Soup$4.00
Crispy Cali Maki$8.50
Sweet and Sour Chicken$14.00
Salmon$3.50
Tuna$3.50
Vegetable Gyoza$7.50
Vegetable Tempura Maki$8.00
Asparagus, Avocado & Cucumber Maki$6.50
California Roll Maki$6.00
Crab stick, Avocado, Cucumber
8 pieces Cut
Daddy’s Girl Maki$8.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

22914 Woodward Ave

Ferndale MI

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Como's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Traverse City Whiskey Outpost

No reviews yet

Relaxing cocktail bar, tasting room, and retail shop located next to Como's in Ferndale. In addition to selling bottles of our signatures whiskeys, we offer limited edition releases only found at the Outpost, whiskey gear, and accessories. Our talented bar staff are available seven days a week to pour samples and craft you a cocktail made with ingredients made in-house and locally sourced. We offer Happy Hour Monday - Thursday, 4p - 7p.

Howe's Bayou

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Magic Bag Theater

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston