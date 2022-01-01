Go
Saka Sushi & Asian Cuisine

Fresh Asian cuisine served in the neighborhood of Queens NYC! We have dishes from sushi and sashimi to teriyaki and udon, and aim to provide the most authentic taste to your table. We hope to see you around!

83-34 Parsons Boulevard

Popular Items

Eel$2.95
Fortune Cat
Free gift with purchase of $30 or more
Thai Tea$3.50
California$5.50
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado
Three Maki Rolls$12.95
Spicy Tuna Crunch$6.50
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.50
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, caviar, asparagus
Gyoza$5.95
Chicken Pan fried dumpling
Lunch Bento Beef Teriyaki$13.95
Chicken Tempura Roll$6.95
Location

Queens NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
