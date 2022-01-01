Go
Sake Sushi & Grill

884 South Rand Road Suite F

Popular Items

201. House Salad$4.00
Served with ginger dressing.
L11 Any Three Rolls$16.00
Serve with miso soup and house salad. Choose from basic rolls.
151. Spring Roll$6.00
3 pieces. Vegetarian.
623. Yellow Hotail Roll$16.00
Spicy yellowtail, avocado, crunch inside. Topped with yellowtail chili sauce, and scallion.
611. Dragon Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with eel and avocado with eel sauce.
L10 Any Two Rolls$13.00
Serve with miso soup and house salad. Choose from basic rolls.
L2 Hot Bowl$12.00
Serve with miso soup and house salad. Salmon, tuna, white tuna, octopus mixed in spicy sauce served over sushi rice.
625. Godzilla Roll$16.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy crabmeat, cream cheese, avocado inside. Topped with crunchy tempura, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
603. Rainbow Roll$14.00
California covered with salmon, tuna and white tuna.
Spicy Mayo$1.00
Location

Lake Zurich IL

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
