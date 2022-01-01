Go
Toast

SAKURA SAKE & GIFT

SAKURA SAKE & GIFT SHOP

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW SUITE 130

No reviews yet

Location

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW SUITE 130

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

LoRusso's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls

No reviews yet

Flying Fish Sushi & Robata Grill located in Atlanta’s Upper Westside Chattahoochee Food Works. Flying Fish will serve nigiri plates, sushi, and sushi rolls as well as charcoal-grilled robatayaki options on its menu. Open for lunch and dinner.

Delilah's Everyday Soul

No reviews yet

When Oprah Winfrey voted chef and owner Delilah’s mac and cheese “Best in the Nation,” it was all the motivation Delilah needed to continue to cook and share her food with the rest of the world. This acclaimed Philadelphia restaurateur has been featured on Food Network’s Throwdown with Bobby Flay, and the CBS series, Chef on a Shoestring. Delilah, and her daughter, Delana will open Delilah’s Everyday Soul in early fall at Chattahoochee Food Works. The ladies will offer the tastiest fried chicken, mac and cheese, and other southern favorites such as fried green tomatoes, homemade chips, and strawberry lemonade daily.

Baker Dude Select

No reviews yet

Your neighborhood bakery and eatery!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston