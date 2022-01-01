SAKURA SAKE & GIFT
SAKURA SAKE & GIFT SHOP
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW SUITE 130
Location
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW SUITE 130
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
LoRusso's
Come in and enjoy!
Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
Flying Fish Sushi & Robata Grill located in Atlanta’s Upper Westside Chattahoochee Food Works. Flying Fish will serve nigiri plates, sushi, and sushi rolls as well as charcoal-grilled robatayaki options on its menu. Open for lunch and dinner.
Delilah's Everyday Soul
When Oprah Winfrey voted chef and owner Delilah’s mac and cheese “Best in the Nation,” it was all the motivation Delilah needed to continue to cook and share her food with the rest of the world. This acclaimed Philadelphia restaurateur has been featured on Food Network’s Throwdown with Bobby Flay, and the CBS series, Chef on a Shoestring. Delilah, and her daughter, Delana will open Delilah’s Everyday Soul in early fall at Chattahoochee Food Works. The ladies will offer the tastiest fried chicken, mac and cheese, and other southern favorites such as fried green tomatoes, homemade chips, and strawberry lemonade daily.
Baker Dude Select
Your neighborhood bakery and eatery!