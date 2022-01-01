Go
SAKURA RAMEN BAR

Sakura Ramen Bar uses traditional flavors made with modern techniques. We have the classic tonkotsu ramen with all in house made ingredients to vegan brothless options that is also gluten free

1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest

Popular Items

LEMON PEPPER TOGARASHI WINGS$11.00
1lb, 24 hour brined wings, lemon pepper togarashi dry rub with asian pickles & ranch
TONKOTSU RED$18.00
Pork broth with spicy miso, chashu pork, nori, kimchi collards, woodear mushrooms, marinated egg, scallions, chili threads and chili oil
SHRIMP STIR FRY$16.00
Sautèed noodles w/ yakisoba sauce, shrimp, spinach, bean sprouts, garnished with bonito flakes & scallions
CHILI BOMB$1.00
GYOZA$6.00
6 (pc) Fried Veggie dumplings with ponzu & scallions
TONKOTSU BLACK$17.00
Rich smoked pork broth, chashu pork, woodear mushrooms, marinated egg, nori, scallions, black garlic oil
WAIAKEA WATER$3.50
HAWAIIAN VOLCANIC WATER 500ML
VEGGIE TAN TAN RAMEN$15.00
Creamy veggie broth, roasted eggplants, grated garlic, vegan butter miso corn, bokchoy, scallions& chili oil
CHICKEN SHOYU$16.00
Shoyu broth with grilled chicken chashu, ramen egg, spinach, bamboo shoots,garnished with one fishcake and white pepper
PORK SHUMAI$6.00
6 (pc) Fried pork dumplings served with ponzu
Location

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Pomodoro Bella

Come in and enjoy!

TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai

Comfort Thai

Its Baked Baby

We're an Exciting New Loaded Baked Potato Concept that Caters to Carnivore, Pescatarian, Gluten Free & Vegan food enthusiasts!! Our food is hearty & homemade & you'll always feel at home when you're Dining with US!!
#itsbakedbaby
The indulgence that you Crave anytime of the Day!!!
* All products are prepared separately & cooked in it's own dedicated apparatus *

Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls

Flying Fish Sushi & Robata Grill located in Atlanta’s Upper Westside Chattahoochee Food Works. Flying Fish will serve nigiri plates, sushi, and sushi rolls as well as charcoal-grilled robatayaki options on its menu. Open for lunch and dinner.

