Sal's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
150 Tremont Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
150 Tremont Street
Boston MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blackbird Doughnuts® High Street Place
2019 BEST OF BOSTON -
BEST DOUGHNUTS
High Street Place
Come in and enjoy!
Grainmaker
Come in and enjoy!
Wilbur Theatre
Come in and enjoy.