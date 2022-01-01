Go
Toast

Sal's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

150 Tremont Street • $

Avg 4.2 (819 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Calzone$13.99
Spicy buffalo chicken, mozzarella, and parmesan
7” Buffalo Chicken$13.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
7” Margherita Napoletana$12.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
7” Hawaiian$12.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella
TC Meat Lover$18.99
Steak Bomb Calzone$13.99
Shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and mozzarella
7” Spinach Tomato Feta$12.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan
7” Meat Lover$16.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
TC Spinach Tomato Feta$15.99
Combo #3$47.50
7 Garlic Knots - 19" X-Large Cheese Pizza - 16" Large Cheese Pizza - (2) 2 Liter Bottles of Soda - 6 Desserts (mini whoopie pies, cannoli, or cookie)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

150 Tremont Street

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blackbird Doughnuts® High Street Place

No reviews yet

2019 BEST OF BOSTON -
BEST DOUGHNUTS

High Street Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grainmaker

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wilbur Theatre

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston