Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison

Authentic New York flavor with none of the big city attitude. We keep things fun, funky, and fresh every step of the way with our classic New York pizzas. From pies as big as they are delicious to classic desserts and cool treats, we have just what you are craving!

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

111 Colony Crossing • $$

Avg 5 (176 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Hot Wings$15.25
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
Mozz Sticks$8.95
breaded and fried Grande whole milk mozzarella with marinara dipping sauce
18" Build-Your-Own Pizza$16.50
Large Hot Wings$24.50
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
Extra Dressing$0.95
Cheese-Filled Fried Ravioli$7.95
with marinara dipping sauce
14" Pepperoni Pizza$16.95
14" Cheese Pizza$13.95
18" Pepperoni Pizza$19.25
14" Build-Your-Own Pizza$13.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

111 Colony Crossing

Madison MS

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

