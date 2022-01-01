Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

Go
Authentic New York flavor with none of the big city attitude. We keep things fun, funky, and fresh every step of the way with our classic New York pizzas. From pies as big as they are delicious to classic desserts and cool treats, we have just what you are craving!

200 District Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids 2-Slice Cheese Pizza$5.00
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$8.95
breaded and fried Grande whole milk mozzarella with marinara dipping sauce
Garlic Bread Sticks$6.25
with marinara dipping sauce
14" Cheese Pizza$13.95
18" Cheese Pizza$16.50
Cheese-Filled Fried Ravioli$7.95
with marinara dipping sauce
Chopped Salad$12.25
chopped romaine, sliced grilled chicken, diced Genoa salami, grape tomatoes, garbanzo beans, fresh basil, and shredded mozzarella
Hot Wings - Small$16.95
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
Hot Wings - Large$27.95
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
Whole Classic Caesar$8.75
with herbed croutons and Parmesan
Location

Jackson MS

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
