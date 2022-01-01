Go
Sal's Pizza

We have been serving Crozet, VA and surrounding areas since 1987. Sal's is a great local restaurant that offers authentic Italian cuisine, a full gluten free menu, hand-tossed pizzas, fresh bread, delicious pasta dishes and much more. Bring your whole family, with all the kids, to experience our welcoming family atmosphere and great food.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

5752 Three Notched Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (340 reviews)

Kid-Friendly
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

5752 Three Notched Rd

Crozet VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
