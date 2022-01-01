Go
Sala and betty

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5201 Airport Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (683 reviews)

Popular Items

CAULIFLOWER BUFFALO WINGS ( VEGETARIAN)$7.00
Cauliflower tossed with Traditional Buffalo Wing Dry Spices. Choice of Lemon or Curried Garlic Aioli
Mr. T- Signature Sandwich$12.50
Served with crispy French Fries inside the sandwich and a side salad.
Wagyu Excellente Sirloin, Avocado Aioli, Blue Cheese Sauce.
When substituting, please specify if it is for the French Fries or for the Simple Salad ( Sorry, only one or the other :)
The Sala- Signature Sandwich$10.25
Served with crispy French Fries inside the sandwich and a side salad.
Lemon Roasted Pulled Chicken, Cilantro-Mint Yogurt.
When substituting, please specify if it is for the French Fries or for the Simple Salad ( Sorry, only one or the other :)
CHOICE PLATE BEEF$16.00
Geraldine$13.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Munster Cheese, Bacon, Green Goddess, Pepper Jam, Avocado Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Hamburger$12.50
44 Farms Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Housemade Pickles, Mayo, Dijon Mustard. Served with French Fries
CHOICE PLATE CHICKEN$14.00
CHOICE PLATE SALMON$18.00
You Give, We'll Match it :) WCK Donation$5.00
WCK has set up at several borders to serve hot, fresh food to many Ukranians that are desperate, and without food. Please help them to continue the good work and donate. For Every Dollar Donated. Sala & Betty and Wilson Plumbing Company will Match It Dollar For Dollar To Give To Our Friends That Are Working Tirelessly At World Central Kitchen.
Thank You!
The Betty- Signature Sandwich$10.25
Served with crispy French Fries inside the sandwich and a side salad.
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Green Chili Queso
When substituting, please specify if it is for the French Fries or for the Simple Salad ( Sorry, only one or the other :)
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5201 Airport Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
