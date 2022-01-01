Sala Thai
Come in and enjoy!
12914 West Sunset Highway.
Location
12914 West Sunset Highway.
Airway Heights WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA
Come in and enjoy!
Longhorn Barbecue - Airway Heights
Serving up Texas BBQ in the Spokane and surrounding area for 65 years!
The Fieldhouse Pizza North
Your neighborhood. Your Fieldhouse.
Crepe Cafe Sisters
Creating a difference in your day by inviting you into our family, connecting people, and offering a moment in time that is "Simply Divine."