Go
Toast

Salaam Seafood Inc.

Home of the Original Fish Salad!
A Seafood Lover's Paradise...

503 East Broadway Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

503 East Broadway Street

Griffin GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kizzy's Kakes

No reviews yet

Kizzy’s Kakes is a family owned local bakery in Griffin, GA. We specialize in Kakes, KupKakes, and Kustom Kakes. Come indulge & celebrate with us!

The Tipsy Daisy

No reviews yet

A cute lil' Bar & Live Music Venue in Griffin, GA specializing in delicious Cocktails & Tapas

Gigi’s Gelato and Espresso Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Local small town Gelato and Espresso Bar located in Griffin,GA.

McGhin's Southern Pit Bar-B-Que

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston