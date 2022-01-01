Salad House
Come in and enjoy!
18 South Fullerton Ave
Location
18 South Fullerton Ave
Montclair NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Center City Restaurants LLC
Come in and enjoy!
480 Bloomfield Ave
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
Cuban Pete's
Come on in and enjoy!
Teglia Pizza Bar
Teglia, a "Roasting Pan " is a place where Italian Comfort fresh scratch cooking is our craft. The pursuit of beauty, flavor, texture and nuances is our art!
We pride ourselves on making everything we possible can from our Pizza dough, focaccia, Mozzarella and ricotta to all the dressings and Roasts! While sourcing our ingredients locally when ever possible and import only the finest from Italy. As the weather breaks and our story unfolds follow us on our journey with local farmers and purveyors Join us on our journey as we grow !