Go
Toast

Salad House

Come in and enjoy!

12 Wilsey Sq

No reviews yet

Location

12 Wilsey Sq

Ridgewood NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:50 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bibillia

No reviews yet

Bibillia is a fast-casual Korean restaurant specializing in build-your-own bibimbap and noodles.

Tito's Burritos & Wings

No reviews yet

It's all good!

15 E Ridgewood Ave

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

worldFlats

No reviews yet

Home to world flavors made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Our food is crafted by hand and ready to eat in minutes, offering a savory and nutritious meal for everyone.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston