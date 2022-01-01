Salad KraZe

Go
Please take a moment to look over our extensive menu. We aren’t your run-of-the-mill salad shop! I guarantee that you will find a Salad, Sub, Wrap, Smoothie or bowl of freshly made Soup to suit you. Our portions are large and our ingredients are FRESH!

Popular Items

Autumn Crunch
Romaine, Apples, Pecans, Bacon, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese and Apple Vinaigrette Dressing
The Big Salad$11.50
Greek Salad
Romaine, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Croutons, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini Peppers & Greek Vinaigrette Dressing
Large Design Your Own$7.25
Cobb
Romaine, Bacon, Egg, Turkey, Avocado and Blue Cheese Dressing
Pecan Dijon
Romaine, Chicken, Pecans, Tomato, Carrots, Avocado, Mozzarella Cheese and Honey Mustard Dressing
Chicken Caesar
Romaine, Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing
Small Design Your Own$6.00
Baja
Iceberg, Black Beans, Corn, Tomato, BBQ Chicken, Fried Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch Dressing
Cheezy BLT
Rotini Pasta & Iceberg, Bacon, Tomato, Tortilla Strips, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese and Santa Fe Dressing
Location

Avon Lake OH

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
