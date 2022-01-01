Go
Salad or Bust Downtown

Featuring many vegan options as well as dishes for the omnivore. Stop in and get your favorite items from our original menu, or try our Buddha Bowlls only available downtown.

Popular Items

Lunch Box$9.00
pepperoni, salami, provolone, romaine, pepperoncini peppers, black olives, red wine vinaigrette
Chef$15.00
romaine, cheddar, hard boiled egg, cucumber, grape tomatoes, turkey, bacon, croutons and ranch dressing
Mediterranean (🌱 option)$14.00
heritage lettuce blend, spinach, artichoke hearts, quinoa, tomatoes, Greek olives, bell peppers, feta, dolmade, Greek vinaigrette
*Make it vegan with FYH Provolone
*Additional protein options: tofu, chicken, ground beef, salmon, bacon
Veggie (🌱 option)$14.50
heritage lettuce blend, spinach, quinoa, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, beets, bell peppers, pickled vegetables, Greek olives, with choice of cheese / dressing *Make it vegan no naan
*Additional protein options: tofu, chicken, ground beef, salmon, bacon
Spinach$13.50
baby spinach, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, roasted beets, quinoa, dried cranberries, seed blend, red wine vinaigrette
*Additional protein options: tofu, chicken, ground beef, salmon, bacon
Beet Bowl 🌱$14.00
Citrus Roasted Beets, Spinach, Heritage Lettuce, Slivered Almonds, Avocado Mash, Red Rocket* Balsamic Onions, Red Wine Vinaigrette
*Choose quinoa or black pearl rice for your base
*Additional protein options: tofu, chicken, ground beef, salmon, bacon
Bag o' Chips (🌱 option)$2.00
Taco$14.00
romaine, cheddar, roasted corn and black-bean relish, bell peppers, red onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, black olives, avocado mash, salsa and ranch dressing *Make it vegan: no ranch, FYH shredded cheddar
*Additional protein options: tofu, chicken, ground beef, salmon, bacon
Greek Bowl 🌱$14.00
Roasted Chickpeas, Heritage Lettuce, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Tahini Greek Drizzle
*Choose quinoa or black pearl rice for your base
*Additional protein options: tofu, chicken, ground beef, salmon, bacon
Fajita Bowl 🌱$13.50
Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Purple Cabbage, Bell Pepper, Heritage Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado Mash, Salsa
*Choose quinoa or black pearl rice for your base
*Additional protein options: tofu, chicken, ground beef, salmon, bacon
See full menu

Location

8 E. Bijou St.

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

