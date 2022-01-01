Salad or Bust Downtown
Featuring many vegan options as well as dishes for the omnivore. Stop in and get your favorite items from our original menu, or try our Buddha Bowlls only available downtown.
8 E. Bijou St.
8 E. Bijou St.
Colorado Springs CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
