1604 S Cascade Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Dolmades 🌱$5.00
rice in grape leaves with lemon and mint
Hippy Love (🌱 option)$10.00
hummus, provolone, artichoke hearts, red onion, bell pepper, romaine, cucumber, black olive, greek dressing
*Make it vegan with FYH provolone
Chef$15.00
Romaine, egg, turkey, bacon, cheddar jack, grape tomatoes, croutons, dilly beans
Spinach$13.50
spinach, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, pickled onions, beets, quinoa, berries, seed blend, with red wine vinaigrette
Hummus Plate (🌱 option)$9.00
seasoned hummus, carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, corn chips and naan
*Make it vegan-no naan
Charcuterie$19.50
salami, pepperoni, calabrese, variety of cheese, artichoke hearts, pickled vegetables, fruit, dolmades, greek olives, naan
Teacher's Pet$10.00
chicken, bacon, provolone, red onion, bell pepper, jalapenos cucumber, greek dressing
Garden Side$7.00
Romaine, heritage lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar blend, red onion, bell peppers
Mediterranean (🌱 cheese option)$14.00
romaine, spinach, artichoke hearts, quinoa, tomatoes, Greek olives, bell peppers, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, with Greek dressing
*Make it vegan with FYH provolone
*Additional protein options: chicken, salmon, bacon
Taco$14.00
romaine, cheddar jack, black beans, bell peppers, corn, red onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, black olives, corn chips, salsa and ranch dressing
*Additional protein options: chicken, salmon, bacon

check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

