Chicken salad in Salado

Salado restaurants
Salado restaurants that serve chicken salad

Chicken Tender Salad image

 

The Shed

220 Royal St, Salado

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tender Salad$15.00
Diced mixed greens topped with your choice of grilled chicken breast or crispy chicken tenders, tomato, cucumber and our seasonal fruit & nut medley. Choice of dressing
Chicken Salad Salad$13.00
Plucked from outside The Shed, grilled and diced chicken breast blended with mayo, celery and onions to make our chicken salad mix served on a bed of mixed greens
Chicken Salad Sliders$11.00
Diced grilled chicken breast blended with mayo, celery and onions served on slider bun with kettle chips
Rio Salado Tex Mex image

 

Rio Salado Tex Mex

109 Royal Street, Salado

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$12.99
Southwestern salad served with a cilantro honey lime vinaigrette
Restaurant banner

 

McCain's Cafe & Bakery - Salado

417 North Main Street Suite 101, Salado

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Chicken Salad$0.00
