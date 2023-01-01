Chicken salad in Salado
The Shed
220 Royal St, Salado
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$15.00
Diced mixed greens topped with your choice of grilled chicken breast or crispy chicken tenders, tomato, cucumber and our seasonal fruit & nut medley. Choice of dressing
|Chicken Salad Salad
|$13.00
Plucked from outside The Shed, grilled and diced chicken breast blended with mayo, celery and onions to make our chicken salad mix served on a bed of mixed greens
|Chicken Salad Sliders
|$11.00
Diced grilled chicken breast blended with mayo, celery and onions served on slider bun with kettle chips
More about Rio Salado Tex Mex
Rio Salado Tex Mex
109 Royal Street, Salado
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Southwestern salad served with a cilantro honey lime vinaigrette