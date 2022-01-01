Fajitas in Salado
The Shed - Salado
220 Royal St, Salado
|Shed Pie
|$9.00
Fritos covered in Shed special recipe chili with queso, Monterey jack/cheddar cheese blend, and topped with jalapeños, onions & sour cream
|Big Yard Bird
|$11.00
BURGERS WILL COME PLAIN AND DRY WE WILL PUT ALL VEGGIES AND CONDIMENTS ON THE SIDE
Enjoy our well-seasoned ground Turkey patty or Grilled Chicken Breast on sourdough or sweet jalapeño bun dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced pickle, mustard & mayo with kettle chips
|Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$15.00
Tortilla chips topped with queso, shredded cheese, fajita chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and grilled bell peppers. Served with salsa, sour cream and jalapenos on the side.
Rio Salado Tex Mex
109 Royal Street, Salado
|Fajita Plate for Two
|$28.00
Includes your choice of beef, chicken, or mixed meats. Served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, and a pico salad.
|Enchilada Plate
|$12.50
Two enchiladas served with rice and your choice of beans. Your choice of cheese or beef enchiladas with rojo sauce or chicken or spinach and mushroom enchiladas with blanco sauce.
|Rio Burrito
|$11.95
Burrito filled with ground beef, chorizo, refried beans, spanish rice, and cheese. Topped with your choice of queso blanco, red enchilada sauce, or both. Served with a pico salad.