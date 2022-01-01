Pudding in Salado

The Shed - Salado image

 

The Shed - Salado

220 Royal St, Salado

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shed Pie$9.00
Fritos covered in Shed special recipe chili with queso, Monterey jack/cheddar cheese blend, and topped with jalapeños, onions & sour cream
Big Yard Bird$11.00
BURGERS WILL COME PLAIN AND DRY WE WILL PUT ALL VEGGIES AND CONDIMENTS ON THE SIDE
Enjoy our well-seasoned ground Turkey patty or Grilled Chicken Breast on sourdough or sweet jalapeño bun dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced pickle, mustard & mayo with kettle chips
Chicken Fajita Nachos$15.00
Tortilla chips topped with queso, shredded cheese, fajita chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and grilled bell peppers. Served with salsa, sour cream and jalapenos on the side.
Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen image

 

Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen

602 Center Circle, Salado

Avg 4.7 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Tenderloin$42.00
Pan-seared beef tenderloin with slow-roasted tomato, beef tallow fried & smashed potato, red wine demi, roasted asparagus
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$10.00
with sweet chili lime
Alexander's Bread Pudding$10.00
