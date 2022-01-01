Pudding in Salado
The Shed - Salado
220 Royal St, Salado
|Shed Pie
|$9.00
Fritos covered in Shed special recipe chili with queso, Monterey jack/cheddar cheese blend, and topped with jalapeños, onions & sour cream
|Big Yard Bird
|$11.00
BURGERS WILL COME PLAIN AND DRY WE WILL PUT ALL VEGGIES AND CONDIMENTS ON THE SIDE
Enjoy our well-seasoned ground Turkey patty or Grilled Chicken Breast on sourdough or sweet jalapeño bun dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced pickle, mustard & mayo with kettle chips
|Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$15.00
Tortilla chips topped with queso, shredded cheese, fajita chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and grilled bell peppers. Served with salsa, sour cream and jalapenos on the side.
Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen
602 Center Circle, Salado
|Beef Tenderloin
|$42.00
Pan-seared beef tenderloin with slow-roasted tomato, beef tallow fried & smashed potato, red wine demi, roasted asparagus
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$10.00
with sweet chili lime
|Alexander's Bread Pudding
|$10.00