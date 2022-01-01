Go
Southwest eclectic cuisine. We start with fresh ingredients and create delicious sauces made from scratch. Each dish has flavor profiles that are sure to please your palate.

456 Front St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)

Popular Items

Cactus Fries$10.00
Short Rib$30.00
Pork Green Chili Soup$5.00
Santa Fe Burger$15.00
Cheese Curds$10.00
Butter Burger$14.00
Roasted Jalapeño Poppers$11.00
House Salad$9.00

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

456 Front St.

Fairplay CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
