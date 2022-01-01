Go
Salads UP

Choose from our wide variety of Signatures or Mix It UP's and make your own. All dressings are gluten free. Come say S'UP!

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS

439 N Frances • $

Avg 4 (653 reviews)

Popular Items

Cajun Shrimp$13.50
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Fire-Roasted Corn, Red Cabbage, Scallions, Avocado, Shrimp, suggested with Buttermilk Ranch
Superfruit$7.45
Acai, Pineapple, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Almond Milk
Saddle UP$12.50
Romaine, BBQ Chicken, White Cheddar, Grape Tomatoes, Fire-Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Tortilla Strips, suggested with Chipotle Ranch
Country Bowl$11.50
Warm Grains + Kale, Roasted Chicken, Candied Walnuts, Sweet Potatoes, Apples, Cranberries, suggested with Balsamic Dressing
Kale Caesar$11.50
Kale, Roasted Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Croutons, suggested with Caesar Dressing
Salad / Grain Bowl$6.65
Create your own Salad or Grain Bowl!
Wrap$6.65
Create your own Wrap or 'Rito!
Mediterrano$9.50
Warm Grains, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Chickpeas, Feta , Pita Chips, suggested with AvoGoddess
Robb's Cobb$13.50
Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Egg, Feta, Grape Tomatoes, suggested with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Bro-Rito$11.50
Grains, Jalapeno, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, White Cheddar, Roasted Chicken, suggested with Chimichurri + Avo-Goddess
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

439 N Frances

Madison WI

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:50 pm, 3:51 pm - 6:50 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:50 pm, 3:51 pm - 7:50 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:50 pm, 3:51 pm - 7:50 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:50 pm, 3:51 pm - 7:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:50 pm, 3:51 pm - 7:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:50 pm, 3:51 pm - 7:50 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:50 pm, 3:51 pm - 6:50 pm
