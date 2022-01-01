Go
Our menu is carefully crafted to meet any food need. Choose from our wide variety of signatures or mix it UP and make your own. All dressings are gluten free. Come say S'UP!

Robb's Cobb$13.50
Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Egg, Feta, Grape Tomatoes, suggested with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cajun Shrimp$13.50
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Fire-Roasted Corn, Red Cabbage, Scallions, Avocado, Shrimp, suggested with Buttermilk Ranch
Mediterrano$9.50
Warm Grains+Spinach, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Chickpeas, Feta-Beet Dip, Pita Chips, suggested withTurmeric-Tahini Dressing
Kale Caesar$11.50
Kale, Roasted Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Croutons, suggested with Caesar Dressing
Saddle UP$12.50
Romaine, BBQ Chicken, White Cheddar, Grape Tomatoes, Fire-Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Tortilla Strips, suggested with Chipotle Ranch
Wild Thai$10.50
Kale + Spinach, Tofu, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumber, Jalapeño, Sunflower Seeds,suggested with Creamy Cashew Dressing
Bro-Rito$11.50
Grains+Spinach, Jalapeno, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, White Cheddar, Roasted Chicken, suggested with Avo-Goddess+Chimichurri Dressing
Salad / Grain Bowl$6.65
Country Bowl$11.50
Warm Grains + Kale, Roasted Chicken, Candied Walnuts, Sweet Potatoes, Apples, Cranberries, suggested with Balsamic Dressing
Pure Michigan$10.00
Spring Mix, Shaved Parmesan, Candied Walnuts, Dried Michigan Cherries, Apples, Pita Chips, suggested with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

611 E. Liberty Street

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
