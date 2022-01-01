Salads UP
Our menu is carefully crafted to meet any food need. Choose from our wide variety of signatures or mix it UP and make your own. All dressings are gluten free. Come say S'UP!
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS
611 E. Liberty Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
611 E. Liberty Street
Ann Arbor MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tomukun Noodle Bar
Come in and enjoy!
UniTea Ann Arbor
Come in and enjoy!
Mani Osteria & Bar
Mani Osteria is an independently owned, family-friendly Italian eatery in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor known for artisanal pizzas and signature dishes prepared in wood-burning ovens, small production wines, and great hospitality.
Wolverine Sushi Bar
Home of Ann Arbor's All You Can Eat Sushi!