Go
Toast

Salamone's Italian Pizzeria

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA

1245 Madison Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (385 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1245 Madison Ave

Fort Atkinson WI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mangiami Italiano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tavern on Rock

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Good 2 Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Gift cards may be used at all three of our restaurants!

Fort 88 Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Please Call us when you arrive and we will bring your food to your car. Park in the designated Curb-Side Pick-up Area.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston