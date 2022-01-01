Sal & Mookie's Biloxi
Chef-Prepared Appetizers, Salads, Burgers, Sandwiches, Pasta - and of course pizza and ice cream made from fresh ingredients daily. Adults-only bar and outdoor lounge + party room, catering & take-out.
110 Lameuse Street
Location
Biloxi MS
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
