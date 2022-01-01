Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
6503 Garth Rd • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6503 Garth Rd
Baytown TX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0481
Nothing Bundt Cakes
BurgerIM
BURGERIM GLENDORA
GOURMET BURGER
BUD's BBQ
Here at Buds we got you covered, ask for our catering service for big crowds with your choice of meats, sides & buns! enjoy of our weekly specials everyday!
Nara Thai
Come in and enjoy!