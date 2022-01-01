Go
Toast

Salata

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

6503 Garth Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (927 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6503 Garth Rd

Baytown TX

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0481

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

BURGERIM GLENDORA
GOURMET BURGER

BUD's BBQ

No reviews yet

Here at Buds we got you covered, ask for our catering service for big crowds with your choice of meats, sides & buns! enjoy of our weekly specials everyday!

Nara Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston