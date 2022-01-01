Go
Toast

Salata

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

9333 Spring Green Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (210 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9333 Spring Green Blvd

Katy TX

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crust Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Perfection Right Down to the Crust

Fat Tuesday

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ginger Thai

No reviews yet

Welcome to Ginger Thai!

Tony's Italian Deli

No reviews yet

https://www.toasttab.com/tonys-italian-deli-6825-s-fry-rd-500/rewardsSignup

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston