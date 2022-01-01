Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
1780 NASA Parkway • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1780 NASA Parkway
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Kasra Persian Café
Come in and enjoy!
Burger Nation NASA
Awesome Burgers For Awesome People By Awesome People
Java Owl Coffee House
Clear Lakes only TRUE Coffee House bringing locally roasted coffee and specialty drinks to the community. We are also happy to bring our operating values to our Clear Lake friends and local coffee scene: CARE. COMMUNITY. COFFEE.
Eduardo's Mexican Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!