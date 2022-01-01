Go
Toast

Salata

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

1780 NASA Parkway • $$

Avg 4.6 (1208 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1780 NASA Parkway

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kasra Persian Café

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Burger Nation NASA

No reviews yet

Awesome Burgers For Awesome People By Awesome People

Java Owl Coffee House

No reviews yet

Clear Lakes only TRUE Coffee House bringing locally roasted coffee and specialty drinks to the community. We are also happy to bring our operating values to our Clear Lake friends and local coffee scene: CARE. COMMUNITY. COFFEE.

Eduardo's Mexican Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston