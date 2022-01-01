Go
Salata

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

14006 Riverside Dr • $$

Avg 4.6 (627 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14006 Riverside Dr

Sherman Oaks CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
