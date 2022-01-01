Go
Toast

Salata

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

18080 Chatsworth St • $$

Avg 4.3 (987 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

18080 Chatsworth St

Granada Hills CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

Pieology 8052

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0263

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston