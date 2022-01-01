Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
18080 Chatsworth St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
18080 Chatsworth St
Granada Hills CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Life Better Blended
Pieology 8052
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0263
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Jamba
Jamba Juice