Go
Toast

Salata

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

5015 Westheimer Rd • $$

Avg 3.9 (83 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Toilets
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5015 Westheimer Rd

Houston TX

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Valhalla Esports Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mozambik South African Kitchen

No reviews yet

A culinary adventure through every region of South African!

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Adair Away

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston