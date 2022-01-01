Go
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

500 Dallas • $$

Avg 4.6 (376 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

500 Dallas

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
