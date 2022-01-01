Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
1600 Louetta • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1600 Louetta
Spring TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Spring
Texas Card House
Come in and enjoy!
El Gordo Sabor Latino
Here at El Gordo is a one-stop shop for all your Latin favorites. El Gordo is a Latin kitchen with a variety of dishes from the well know pupusa to the famous tacos de birria.
The Big Salad
Because Your Body Deserves The Best!