Go
Toast

Salata

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

650 Ponce De Leon Ave. • $

Avg 4.6 (431 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

650 Ponce De Leon Ave.

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RFD Social/12

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Revery: VR Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori

No reviews yet

Currently offering online ordering through our website and Uber Eats. Orders can also be placed for takeout in store. Enjoy!

Kelz Kitchen Downtown

No reviews yet

Costal Carolina Seafood with southern sides

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston