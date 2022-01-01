Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
510 NW Loop 410 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
510 NW Loop 410
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sea Island
High quality seafood served in a family friendly, counter service restaurant.
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Fresh, Delicious and made when you order. Picnikins has provided high quality food and service for more than 30 years!
GOOD BURGER CO. - Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!