Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
5210 Town Center BLVD
Location
5210 Town Center BLVD
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fire and Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen
Fire & Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen is a new concept from a founder of restaurants with proven Authentic New York Style Pizza. Fire & Stone also features Neapolitan style pizza cooked in wood fire pizza ovens.
Baked Kitchen
South African Street Food
Unbelibubble Bubble Tea - Peachtree Corners
Come in and enjoy!
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Gourmet Burgers