Salata

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

8307 Westchester Dr • $$

Avg 4.6 (857 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8307 Westchester Dr

Dallas TX

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
