Go
Toast

Salata

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

4101 Roswell Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (233 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4101 Roswell Rd

Marietta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston