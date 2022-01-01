Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
250 E. Basse Rd. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
250 E. Basse Rd.
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
