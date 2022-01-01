Go
Toast

Salata

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

260 Polo Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1162 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

260 Polo Rd

College Station TX

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carport Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harvest Coffee--Century Square

No reviews yet

Specialty coffee and homemade fare.

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Mo's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston