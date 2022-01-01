Go
Salata

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

3000 Blackburn Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (1427 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3000 Blackburn Street

Dallas TX

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
