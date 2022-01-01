Go
American
Bars & Lounges

Salazar

1401 Republic Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Popular Items

Side Fries$6.00
Shishito Peppers$7.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Fried brussels sprouts seasoned with sweet and smoky pimentón with a side of yuzu aioli for dipping.
Burger$18.00
Grass-fed burger topped with aged cheddar cheese, peppered bacon, and tomato on a 'Kaiser Jose' bun.
Simple Salad$5.00
Seasonal Veg$7.00
Farm Greens Salad$14.00
Local farm greens with carrots, soy cured icicle radish, pickled shishitos, peanut-sesame dressing
Cookie$3.50
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie with Dark, Milk and White Chocolate
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati OH 45202

