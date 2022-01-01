Go
Toast

Salem Cross Inn

Step back in time…slow down…experience food prepared as it is supposed to be. The Inn has been family run since 1961. It is a 600 acre historical farmhouse from 1705 that was restored by Henry Salem with his brother Dick Salem.

260 West Main St • $$$

Avg 5 (661 reviews)

Popular Items

Maple Jack Chicken$21.00
Monterey Jack, local maple syrup, bacon, roasted tomatoes
Salem Cross Farm Burger$13.00
pasture-raised ground beef cooked to your liking topped with lettuce, tomato, onion served on a brioche roll (not available after 2 pm on Sundays)
New England Baked Haddock$23.00
white wine, lemon, butter, herbed crumb topping
Chicken Pot Pie$17.00
chicken, carrots, homemade supreme sauce, homemade buttermilk biscuit
Harvest Cross Chop$10.00
spinach, turmeric couscous, toasted chickpeas, edamame, roasted beets & carrots, pumpkin seed trail mix, gruyere cheese
New England Seafood Chowder$6.00
our family recipe, fresh fish, clams, heavy cream
BBQ Beef & Cheddar Stack$15.00
warm sliced rib roast, horseradish cream, frizzled onions, BBQ sauce
Warm Brussel Sprout "Caesar" Salad$10.00
sauteed with bacon, shaved reggiano, garlic, and homemade croutons
Prime Rib$32.00
House Salad$7.00
tomato, cucumber, carrot, radish, mixed greens, croutons
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

260 West Main St

West Brookfield MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ye Olde Tavern

No reviews yet

Eat good things everyday!

Ye Olde Tavern 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Howard's Drive-In

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

House of Pizza and Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston