Salem restaurants you'll love
Salem's top cuisines
Must-try Salem restaurants
More about H&R Bakery
H&R Bakery
21 N Public Square, Salem
|Popular items
|Maceroni Salad
|$1.50
|Fried Bolgona
|$1.75
|Vanilla Chai
More about El Maguey - Salem
El Maguey - Salem
28 public square, Salem
|Popular items
|ARROZ CON POLLO
|$10.99
Sauteed sliced chicken breast prepared with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, served on a bed of rice and smothered with melted cheese sauce. Served with flour tortillas
|MAGUEY ARROZ
|$12.99
A combination of rice, shrimp, steak, chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all topped with queso dip
|WHITE CHEESE DIP
Maguey’s own original secret recipe
More about El Caminos - Salem
El Caminos - Salem
403 South Main Street, Salem
|Popular items
|Queso Dip Sm
|$5.00
Our Famous delicious secret recipe.
|Traditional Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla fried or soft, filled with your choice of meat. Topped cheese sauce. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
Cheese Quesadilla