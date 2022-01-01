Salem restaurants you'll love

Toast
Salem's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Salem restaurants

H&R Bakery image

 

H&R Bakery

21 N Public Square, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Maceroni Salad$1.50
Fried Bolgona$1.75
Vanilla Chai
More about H&R Bakery
El Maguey - Salem image

 

El Maguey - Salem

28 public square, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ARROZ CON POLLO$10.99
Sauteed sliced chicken breast prepared with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, served on a bed of rice and smothered with melted cheese sauce. Served with flour tortillas
MAGUEY ARROZ$12.99
A combination of rice, shrimp, steak, chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all topped with queso dip
WHITE CHEESE DIP
Maguey’s own original secret recipe
More about El Maguey - Salem
El Caminos - Salem image

 

El Caminos - Salem

403 South Main Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Queso Dip Sm$5.00
Our Famous delicious secret recipe.
Traditional Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla fried or soft, filled with your choice of meat. Topped cheese sauce. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese.
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
Cheese Quesadilla
More about El Caminos - Salem
Raquel's image

 

Raquel's

34 Public Square, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Raquel's

